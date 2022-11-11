Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

COLM stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.