TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

