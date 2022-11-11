Keybank National Association OH Purchases 613 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,850,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $9,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $162.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

