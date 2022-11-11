Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

