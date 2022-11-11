Keybank National Association OH Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 102.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 337,227 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Transactions at DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $107,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCP opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.