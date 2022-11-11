Keybank National Association OH Purchases 353 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $222.58 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average of $210.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

