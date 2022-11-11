Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Innospec were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Innospec by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Innospec Increases Dividend

IOSP opened at $108.78 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

