Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $110.32 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

