Keybank National Association OH Purchases 224 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Maximus by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 10.6% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,939.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

