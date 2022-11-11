Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 873,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,629,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 118.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 358,558 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

