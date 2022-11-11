Keybank National Association OH Has $495,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.62 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

