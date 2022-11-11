Keybank National Association OH Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Splunk were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. XN LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,628,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,092,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.91. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

