Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

NYSE:BEP opened at $31.09 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

