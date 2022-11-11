Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,082,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,098. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

PTEN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

