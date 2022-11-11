Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,196 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,368,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Trading Up 6.9 %

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock valued at $655,953. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

