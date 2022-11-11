Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Brunswick to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Brunswick stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

