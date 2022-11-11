Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 216,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 93,424 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in KORU Medical Systems by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.70 on Friday. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler raised KORU Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

