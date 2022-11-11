Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,853 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in LKQ by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

