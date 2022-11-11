iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 29,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 264,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

