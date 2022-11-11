State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.