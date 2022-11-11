Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.31% of Rockley Photonics worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 272,104 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 763,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Rockley Photonics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

RKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,519.47% and a negative return on equity of 346.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

