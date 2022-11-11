Keybank National Association OH Sells 870 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visteon were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Visteon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visteon by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Stock Up 7.0 %

VC stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Visteon

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

