Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,343 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 586.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.00.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

