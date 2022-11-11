Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

