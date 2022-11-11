Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 7,305 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

