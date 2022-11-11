Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $675,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eversource Energy by 50.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 5.6 %

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

ES opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

