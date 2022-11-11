Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 648,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,056,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 388,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,460,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 141,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

