iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,535,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $25.62.

