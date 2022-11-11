Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $362.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.33. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

