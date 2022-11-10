Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $710,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

