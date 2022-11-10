Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,478 shares of company stock worth $15,928,671. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $582.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.23. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

