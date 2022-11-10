Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,386 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

