Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 107.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $225,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.