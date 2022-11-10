Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $727,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total transaction of $2,980,768.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,791 shares of company stock worth $19,653,736. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 6.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETSY opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

