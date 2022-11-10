Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

