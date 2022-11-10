Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,386 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

