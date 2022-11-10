Quent Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Shares of MRO stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

