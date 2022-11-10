Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel Sells 545 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $289.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.