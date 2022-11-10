Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel Sells 545 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %
Amgen stock opened at $289.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
