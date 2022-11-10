Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

