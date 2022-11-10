Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 610 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.15. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

