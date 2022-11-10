Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 814 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

