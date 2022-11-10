AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $197.59. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.95.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

