Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.