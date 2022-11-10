Keybank National Association OH Has $611,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.13. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

