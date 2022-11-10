Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,293 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

