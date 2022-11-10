AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $65.55, but opened at $72.62. AAON shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 1,239 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

AAON Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $126,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,432.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,867. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 397.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 469,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $13,170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

