Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,304 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HP by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.