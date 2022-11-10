Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

