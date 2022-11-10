Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 190 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,291 shares of company stock worth $64,180,491. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $253.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.