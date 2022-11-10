Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,272 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2,275.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 115,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

